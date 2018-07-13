Coquihalla reopens following serious crash

A single vehicle crash has shut down northbound lanes on Highway 5

UPDATE:

The Coquihalla has reopened northbound following a vehicle roll over on Friday afternoon.

Traffic is still slow going on Highway 5 near the Coldwater exit.

Reports of multiple injuries following a vehicle roll over on the Coquihalla has closed Highway 5 northbound.

#BCHwy5 NB Closed #HopeBC to #Merritt due to vehicle incident near Comstock Rd. Assessment in progress. SB expect major delays. #Coquihalla — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 13, 2018

The incident happened about 3 p.m. in the northbound lane near the Coldwater exit just 7 kilometres from Merritt.

At least two people have been taken to hospital following the incident.

There are major traffic delays on the Coquihalla in both directions.

An assessment is in progress and traffic control crews are en route.

Check DriveBC for updates.

