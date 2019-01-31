SkyTrain users ‘more cautious’ and ‘a little tense’ the day after transit cop shooting in Surrey

At Scott Road station, RCMP ask transit users for information, look for leads in tracking down suspect

RCMP have taped off the area next to Scott Road SkyTrain station. There is still a heavy police presence at the station following Wednesday’s (Jan. 30) shooting. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

SkyTrain users at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain station say they were a bit more cautious than usual during their Thursday commute as police continued to search for a suspect in Wednesday’s transit cop shooting.

Tia Dalupang, who uses the route “pretty much every day during the week,” told the Now-Leader she was “feeling OK” about being at the station Thursday.

“I’m maybe more cautious,” she said. “Scared? Not really.”

Scott Road station was closed for several hours after Constable Josh Harms, 27, was shot twice in the arm on Wednesday afternoon. Harms was released from hospital late Wednesday evening.

Parmjit Singh said he takes the SkyTrain about five times during the week but he said he didn’t feel unsafe coming to Scott Road station.

“It can happen it any country,” Singh said on Thursday afternoon.

Anne Maguire told the Now-Leader she is at Scott Road station “all the time.” She lives on the other side of King George Boulevard.

At first, Maguire said she didn’t think much of the heavy police presence in the area on Wednesday night but then she saw the SWAT team and she knew it was “more serious.”

How did she feel about being back at Scott Road station?

“I think we’re all a little tense, you never know,” Maquire said. “I think we’re all keeping our eyes open and our ears open.”

Please share: video released of the suspect who shot a @TransitPolice officer earlier today. We are actively searching for him. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/xZxM7g9zdD — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 31, 2019

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with “dark skin” and dark stubble. Police added that he was in a blue hoodie. Police have released a surveillance photo. #SurreyBC @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/dlbVOAf2tI — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) January 31, 2019

On Thursday, police tape blocked off a pathway next to the station which leads to a pedestrian overpass.

RCMP officers were on the platform at Scott Road station during the day, walking around showing pictures of the suspect and asking transit users if they had seen the man.

The suspect, according to Surrey RCMP, described a man in his 20s with “dark skin, dark stubble, goatee and a mustache,” wearing a blue hoodie and Nike running shoes.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Dwayne McDonald told people to not “attempt to apprehend the suspect if you see him or encounter him,” but to call 911.

Surrey RCMP have also set up a tip line for people to call: 604-502-6284.



