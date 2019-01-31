RCMP have taped off the area next to Scott Road SkyTrain station. There is still a heavy police presence at the station following Wednesday’s (Jan. 30) shooting. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Shooting

SkyTrain users ‘more cautious’ and ‘a little tense’ the day after transit cop shooting in Surrey

At Scott Road station, RCMP ask transit users for information, look for leads in tracking down suspect

SkyTrain users at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain station say they were a bit more cautious than usual during their Thursday commute as police continued to search for a suspect in Wednesday’s transit cop shooting.

Tia Dalupang, who uses the route “pretty much every day during the week,” told the Now-Leader she was “feeling OK” about being at the station Thursday.

“I’m maybe more cautious,” she said. “Scared? Not really.”

Scott Road station was closed for several hours after Constable Josh Harms, 27, was shot twice in the arm on Wednesday afternoon. Harms was released from hospital late Wednesday evening.

Parmjit Singh said he takes the SkyTrain about five times during the week but he said he didn’t feel unsafe coming to Scott Road station.

“It can happen it any country,” Singh said on Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Police still hunting armed suspect, release video after transit officer shot in Surrey

RELATED: Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Anne Maguire told the Now-Leader she is at Scott Road station “all the time.” She lives on the other side of King George Boulevard.

At first, Maguire said she didn’t think much of the heavy police presence in the area on Wednesday night but then she saw the SWAT team and she knew it was “more serious.”

How did she feel about being back at Scott Road station?

“I think we’re all a little tense, you never know,” Maquire said. “I think we’re all keeping our eyes open and our ears open.”

On Thursday, police tape blocked off a pathway next to the station which leads to a pedestrian overpass.

RCMP officers were on the platform at Scott Road station during the day, walking around showing pictures of the suspect and asking transit users if they had seen the man.

READ ALSO: Transit police have been in deadly Surrey situations before

OUR VIEW: Transit cop shooting reminds us to be thankful for those who protect us

The suspect, according to Surrey RCMP, described a man in his 20s with “dark skin, dark stubble, goatee and a mustache,” wearing a blue hoodie and Nike running shoes.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Dwayne McDonald told people to not “attempt to apprehend the suspect if you see him or encounter him,” but to call 911.

Surrey RCMP have also set up a tip line for people to call: 604-502-6284.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

 

Previous story
West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Just Posted

Section of promenade between white rock and pier to reopen Feb. 9

Section of promenade to reopen Feb. 9

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

Delta Nature Reserve reopened six weeks after windstorm

Delta closed the park on Dec. 21 after the storm toppled several trees and damaged the boardwalks

UPDATE: Man charged in Surrey stabbing arrested in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Newton last year

City initiative aims to kick-start a North Delta business association

In the past, numerous attempts to create an association have failed, but staff are optmistic

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Two scams halted that were worth nearly $2 million

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

B.C. Nurses’ Union release says violent attacks still occur at the site

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

Most Read

l -->