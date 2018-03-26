Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Winter isn’t over yet.

Environment Canada is issuing a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Monday.

Up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff could fall on Highway 5.

The snowfall warning comes after Environment Canada forecast a Pacific frontal system moving across the Interior.

Snow will be heaviest over Pine Pass in Northern B.C. and the Coquihalla Summit.

Environment Canada is anticipating the snow will taper off Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Snow to make a comeback on B.C. mountain passes

Over the last three days, Environment Canada has been issuing snowfall warnings to drivers, travelling along mountain passes, due to a strong cold front moving across the province.

RELATED: Snowfall warning for Highway 3

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pedestrian struck in Delta, police say
Next story
Surrey RCMP cleared by police watchdog in 2016 death

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP cleared by police watchdog in 2016 death

An autopsy found Marvel Woodhouse, 53, died of heart disease

Driver of wrong-way car through Massey Tunnel ‘in life-threatening condition’

RCMP appeal for witnesses in crash that sent two to hospital

Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man turns himself in

Ronjot Singh Dhami faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to an incident at a bus terminal in Mississauga

Pedestrian struck in Delta, police say

Delta Police ask drivers to ‘slow down and pay attention behind the wheel’ as they deal with crash

Cloverdale, Royal City curlers win B.C. U18 Curling Championship

Team Ballard goes 7–0 at Optimist BC U18 Curling Championship

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

B.C.’s police watchdog lacked training during fatal shooting probe: report

A Delta Police officer was charged but those charges were later dropped

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

5 to start your day

Federal court dismisses B.C. Trans Mountain appeal, driver crashes in Massey Tunnel and more

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds win semi-final series

Next up: the BC Major Midget Hockey League championships

Most Read

l -->