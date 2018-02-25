A snowfall warning and travel advisory is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. (DriveBC Webcam)

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Winter hasn’t loosened its snowy grasp yet.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, with 10 to 20 cm of snow expected to fall Sunday morning according to Environment Canada.

Snow is expected to ease throughout the afternoon, though further accumulations of up to 15 cm are expected.

Following the snowfall warning, DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla.

“Poor visibility due to blowing snow and fog conditions between Britton creek and Portia interchange,” DriveBC says in a release. “Please be aware of slow moving maintenance equipment and crews working. Travelers are advised to please exercise caution, leave space and be prepared.”

Related: Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. girl hopes DNA drive will help her find birth parents in China
Next story
B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

Just Posted

Surrey’s Maho Harada settles for silver at B.C. Games

Harada loses the gold to Emily Sales in the pre-novice women’s figure skating

PHOTOS: Coldest Night of the Year raises $67,000 for homeless prevention

White Rock/South Surrey community gathers to support common goal

VIDEO: Multiple collisions in Surrey Friday evening

Road conditions likely a factor

Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Walk event breaks fundraising goal, raises more than $66,000

Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Cloverdale to raise funds, awareness for homelessness

The Birds and Trees event to take place in South Surrey

David Hancock will speak on the value of trees and their relationships with birds at 7 p.m.

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games

Basketball is one of two Special Olympics events at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Finance Minister Carole James takes the wheel, steers similar course

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

Team Canada is taking home a record 29 medals from Pyeongchang – 11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze

Most Read

l -->