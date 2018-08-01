Sockeye numbers look promising for recreational anglers, families and First Nations

This is the super-sockeye run on the Fraser that everyone eagerly awaits once every four years

Anticipation is growing for the super sockeye salmon run now returning to the Fraser River.

Anglers are hoping a recreational fishery opening will be announced by DFO in the next 10 days or so, said Dean Werk, president of the Fraser Valley Salmon Society, and owner of Great River Fishing Adventures.

“I would think we’re going to get an opening some time after the long weekend,” Werk said. “It’s been four years since the last super run.”

The estimated return for Fraser sockeye in 2018 is for somewhere between seven million and 13 million sockeye salmon, depending on the impact of warming ocean and in-river conditions that can lead to pre-spawn mortality.

“It means everyone is going to have the opportunity to catch fish,” Werk said.

READ MORE: Protest averted as Chinook fishery opens

With the Early Stuarts having gone through the system at this point, that run of concern looks good, too.

There were reports recently that the early run had reached the spawning beds and met escapement targets. So that’s usually when DFO decides to open the river to the recreational sector, during the dominant cycle runs like those seen in 2018, 2014, and 2010, he said.

“A short food fishery is great for the economy, and people get some fish to eat,” said Werk. “It allows recreating on the river and spending time with family and friends.”

It’s better than allowing too many fish to reach the spawning grounds, which can backfire on spawning targets as eggs get buried.

“People have to understand for the recreational sector, it’s a food fishery for us too. I think it’s a valuable way to look at it in terms of our Canadian heritage,” Werk added.

Federal DFO officials stagger fishery openings on the Fraser using the protocol of conservation as the highest priority, followed by First Nations fisheries, and then commercial and recreational fishing.

Sto:lo fishers have been out fishing for food, social, and ceremonial (FSC) purposes, and there was a huge opening last weekend.

They anticipate at least one more weekend of FSC openings, said Ken Malloway, a Sto:lo fisherman. Malloway is also chair of the Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance, and a member of the Fraser River Panel of the Pacific Salmon Commission.

“It looks pretty promising,” Malloway said about the sockeye numbers swimming up the Fraser so far. Test fisheries and scientific modelling gives them the in-river run estimates.

They were expecting about 84,000 sockeye in the Early Stuart run timing group, which is the run that heads upriver first.

“But they came in at 135,000, so that is a very good return,” Malloway commented.

There are no FSC openings during the Early Stuart for conservation as DFO is trying to rebuild it.

READ MORE: No opening last year

DFO managers decide how many of each of the run timing groups can be harvested by Sto:lo fishers, and they’ll close down the river for conservation concerns, like the presence of coho or steelhead in the river.

“The Early Stuart return was bigger than we thought this year,” Malloway said. “They keep us out of the water pretty much when they’re in the river.”

The Early Summer and Summer runs look strong, too, he said.

In the meantime, Malloway looks forward to finding out whether they’re heading out on the water again this weekend for one last kick at the can.

“They’ll be gone pretty soon,” he noted.

Overall the healthy sockeye run of 2018 bodes well for Sto:lo communities and families who depend on the prized fish.

“It’s pretty good because last year we didn’t have a sockeye fishery at all,” Malloway said.

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Just Posted

White Rock candidates stumped on who’s paying for ratings poll

Speculation is on Coalition, but Sinclair says she has no idea and other incumbents remain mum

‘Managed retreat’ option dropped from Surrey’s coastal flooding strategy

Controversial measure removed from analysis of future rise in sea level at Crescent Beach

White Rock candidate wants to bring back question period

‘It is completely undemocratic’ Zachary Johnson says

‘Huge disappointment’ leads to Peninsula rail-relocation forum

Rail relocation to be focus of citizens meeting after White Rock mayor reacts to federal discussion

White Rock Youth Ambassador candidates vie for crown

Ambassadors gala set for Friday in White Rock

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Sockeye numbers look promising for recreational anglers, families and First Nations

This is the super-sockeye run on the Fraser that everyone eagerly awaits once every four years

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

Video: Annual Train Days at BC Farm museum a Comicon for model train buffs

BC Day weekend event expected to draw hundreds to historic Fort Langley

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Hot air balloon takes B.C. neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Most Read

l -->