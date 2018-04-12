Restoration work has already begun in 100-metre sections along the Stanley Park seawall in Vancouver. (Vancouver Park Board)

Stanley Park seawall gets $4.5-million storm upgrades

The 101-year-old seawall will undergo repairs to withstand more aggressive weather

The 101-year-old Stanley Park seawall is getting a $4.5-million face lift.

“The repairs will increase the resiliency of the seawall against more aggressive storms brought on by climate change,” a release from the board said Thursday.

Crews have already began work on the nine-kilometre path along the foreshore in English Bay, following assessments in 2013 and 2016.

They are working to fill holes, replace stones, stabilize foundations and install rocks to protect against water erosion in areas between Brockton Point and Sunset Beach Park.

The first phase of the renovation, expected to be completed by August, 100-metre sections of the seawall will be temporarily merged. Cyclists will be forced to dismount when going through this area.

The board still needs to authorize the second phase, once the first phase is done.

Previous story
VIDEO: TD luncheon kicks off Vaisakhi celebration in Surrey

Just Posted

Pedestrian believed to be in crosswalk when hit by truck in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries after April 12 crash

A ‘Knight’ to remember for Semiahmoo novice players

Youth hockey squad plays during intermission of Canucks legends final home game

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable gala raises $20K for scholarships

Ignite a Dream fundraiser took place at KPU Tech in Cloverdale Saturday, April 7

‘Scent-Topia’ scavenger hunt for dogs in Surrey this weekend

It’s hoped the event can become an annual fundraiser for Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Surrey, Langley seniors programs eligible for federal grants

Upcoming information sessions to help organizations prepare applications

VIDEO: TD luncheon kicks off Vaisakhi celebration in Surrey

April 21 will mark Surrey’s 20th annual parade

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal opens at Abbotsford Centre

Gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on ice and in the air

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

5 to start your day

Police execute warrant in search for missing mom, woman calls for end to MAiD in hospice and more

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

Most Read

l -->