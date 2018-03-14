Support for Florida students returns to South Surrey border

Calls for tougher gun laws continue

An anti-gun rally to mark the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school was held Wednesday morning at Peace Arch Park.

Six people turned out in support of the effort, which was the third spearheaded by White Rock senior Virginia Cameron since the Feb. 14 tragedy.

Holding signs with messages ranging from ‘Arms are for hugging’ to ‘Control Guns Save Lives,’ the contingent again waved and smiled at southbound travellers, posing as some stopped to snap photos, and chatting briefly with others.

“Going to school every day thinking that might happen – pretty terrible,” commented one man.

The majority of passersby appeared to support the rallyers’ message, offering honks and thumbs-ups.

Cameron said the size of the turnout was not important. It was about having “a presence” in support of the Florida students.

Seventeen students and teachers were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, when a gunman walked up and opened fire.

Prosecutors in the case against accused shooter announced this week that they will seek the death penalty.

 

Most Read

