Surrey man arrested after ‘large amount’ of narcotics seized at Creston border crossing

RCMP and the Canadian Border Security Agency seized a large amount of controlled narcotics earlier this week.

A Surrey man has been charged after police say a “large amount” of controlled narcotics was intercepted at the Creston border crossing on Jan. 21.

The seizure was announced in a police bulletin earlier this week, which involved the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

Varinderpal Nijjer, 41, has been charged with importing a controlled substance, according to court records.

Nijjer was granted bail release from provincial court in Cranbrook on Tuesday, Jan. 22 by Justice Grant Sheard. The release comes with a number of conditions, which includes surrendering his passport to authorities in Surrey and staying in contact with a bail probation officer.

Evidence presented in court during bail hearings is protected by a publication ban to prevent prejudice against an accused’s right to a fair trial.

A request for details about the incident, including the type and amount of drugs seized, was made to the CBSA on Tuesday.

Nijjer’s next appearance will be in provincial court in Creston on Feb. 22 to consult with legal counsel.



