(Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey awards contract for Hawthorne Park improvements

Roughly $1 million contract is first of three phases of upgrades to the Surrey park

Surrey is moving forward with its plans to improve Hawthorne Rotary Park.

During Monday’s council meeting, the city awarded a contract of $972,736 to Action Holdings Ltd., with an expenditure limit of $1.07 million.

The contract includes the removal of the existing parking lot, existing driveway aisle, the construction of a new parking lot and improvements to the 144th Street frontage of the park.

Work is set to begin on March 5 and finish on May 15.

The city expects a portion of the park may close during the work.

The improvements are connected to the controversial 105 Avenue Connector project, which will connect City Centre to Guildford via a road through the greenspace.

The city’s justification for the connector road is to move utilities off 104 Avenue in preparation for light rail, that it’s been in the city’s Official Community Plan since 1986, and to create an east-west connector to Whalley Boulevard to 150th Street to ease traffic and reduce congestion.

See related: Emotions high after Surrey approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park

See also: VIDEO: Surrey trying to ‘engage’ protesters blocking excavators in Hawthorne Park

See related: Surrey residents mourn tree loss in Hawthorne Park

In his report to city council, general manager of engineering Fraser Smith wrote that the relocation of the existing Hawthorne parking lot and removal of the driveway aisle will “improve the utilization of the park by allowing this area to be repurposed for a future playground and increasing green space by 0.5 acres.” He noted the new parking lot will be located along the 144th Street park frontage and “will include Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) elements.”

This contract is the first of three stages to improve the park, Smith’s report notes. The second stage includes the construction of a new wetland habitat feature and entry plaza, expected to begin construction in April and finish in August. The parks department expects the third and final stage to be delivered between 2018 to 2020.

In all, $5 million in “amenity enhancements” to the park are planned.

Smith notes the project also includes the city acquiring five acres of natural areas, increasing the net overall size of the park by one acre.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement
Next story
Surrey council votes to cap public hearing speakers to five minutes

Just Posted

Surrey awards contract for Hawthorne Park improvements

Roughly $1 million contract is first of three phases of upgrades to the Surrey park

Surrey council votes to cap public hearing speakers to five minutes

Surrey man says the move is ‘destroying open consultations and transparency’

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Comic Amit Tandon will get Surrey laughing at life’s challenges

Popular South Asian comedian performing Sunday at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre

Elgin Park students protest changes to elective math program

Advanced placement course prepares students for post-secondary studies

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

BCHL Today: Shorthanded scoring binge for Victoria Grizzlies and Krall named POW

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at whats going on around the league and the junior A world.

Search continues for B.C. woman missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events

Comox Valley’s Cassie Sharpe and fan-favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir all earned golds

5 to start your day

NDP to release budget today, Dawson Creek man’s car found in Hope, and more

Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Some of India’s biggest companies to invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years

’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement

Federal government’s compensation proposal includes $50 million for an Indigenous Healing Foundation

As ‘Black Panther’ shows, inclusion pays at the box office

At the box office, inclusion is paying — and often, it’s paying off big time

Washington senator wants B.C. to follow suit and phase out net-pen fish farms

An American ban will be less effective in the shared ecosystem of the Salish Sea, senator says

Most Read

l -->