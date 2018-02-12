Surrey break and enter leads to Abbotsford arrest

An investigation into a Fleetwood break and enter has led to an arrest in Abbotsford.

On Jan. 6, Surrey RCMP responded to an alleged break and enter in the 11200 block of 163rd Street in Fleetwood. The homeowners reported that nearly $15,000 in property had been stolen from their home.

Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) took the lead in the investigation, and received information that some of the stolen property was located in a Langley store. Investigators were able to retrieve one of the stolen items, and they were also able to identify 46-year-old Richard Thompson as a possible suspect.

PCTT tracked Thompson to a building in the 34000 block of Larch Street in Abbotsford. PCTT searched the address on Jan. 23, seizing six firearms, suspected illicit drugs and scales, and stolen electronics.

Investigators believe that four of the recovered firearms were stolen from other break and enters throughout the Lower Mainland.

Thompson was arrested and has been charged with possession of a loaded handgun without authorization or a licence, possession of a firearm while knowing it wasn’t registered, unsafe storage of a firearm, and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

RCMP say that Thompson has appeared in court and was released on bail with condition. Evidence is still being reviewed, and the police say that they believe there is potential for more charges to be laid.

“This is a significant seizure of stolen property including several firearms,” said RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. “We’re glad to get some of the property back to it’s rightful owners and, thanks in part to the Abbotsford Police and the Langley RCMP, reduce the potential for these firearms to be used in other crimes.”

RCMP officers were approached by neighbourhood residents while they searched the Abbotsford property, and reported to the officers what they believed to be other criminal activity in the area. These residents had not notified the police of this acitivity before then.

“The Surrey RCMP reminds the public to trust your intuition and call your police or CrimeStoppers when you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood,” said Schumann.



