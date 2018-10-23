Surrey conference on ‘adverse impacts of harmful drugs’ bringing together students, parents, authorities

Conference aims to ‘listen to the kids’

Students and parents will have a two-day opportunity to learn about the “adverse impacts of harmful drugs” this weekend.

The Punjab Bhawan, part of the Sukhi Bath Foundation, has partnered with the Surrey RCMP, Surrey Schools and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia (CFSEU) for the two-day conference. The event is part of the Punjabi Literary and Cultural Summit of North America’s second annual event.

The conference, which has a theme of “Adverse impacts of harmful drugs,” will be held at the Punjab Bhawan (located at 15437 Fraser Hwy.) on Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 28.

Prince Bhatia, who handles marketing for the Sukhi Bath Foundation, said the conference will run from 9:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. both days.

For more information on the event, visit punjabbhawan.ca.

Bhatia said the reason for choosing the theme was because organizers felt gangs and drugs were a big concern for the community and it’s “the talk of the town.”

“We really wanted to hear the kids,” Bhatia said. “We wanted to know how to listen to the kids, how we can understand their problems, address the parents that this is what the kids want and what the kids need.”

A news release from Punjab Bhawan says “many influential speakers” from the Surrey RCMP, the Surrey school board and CFSEU will be a part of the conference and “will share their ideas and observations on this subject.”

“Also, some students who were previously associated with gangs and who were able to come out and start a new life will share their journey with the attendees. Parents who have suffered due to this will also share their experience on this issue,” the release reads.

Bhatia said there will be about 150 students at the event, and the first day will be listening to the students and having group discussions.

“They will be talking about what problems they are facing, what is the solution according to them, what they require from their parents (and) the authorities.”

The second day, Bhatia said, attendees will be discussing what the key takeaways were from day one.

The event is open to the public.

Bhatia also said there was an organized scholarship competition for students to write an essay based on the conference’s theme.


Most Read

