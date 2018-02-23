(Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey crews out in ‘full force’ preparing for snow

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says city crews are out salting and sanding 24 hours a day

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner is “urging everyone on the roads to be careful” after a snowfall warning Thursday.

On Twitter, Hepner said Surrey snow-clearing crews will be out in “full force” over the next couple days, providing salting and sanding on a 24-hours basis.

