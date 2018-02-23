Surrey crews out in ‘full force’ preparing for snow

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner is “urging everyone on the roads to be careful” after a snowfall warning Thursday.
On Twitter, Hepner said Surrey snow-clearing crews will be out in “full force” over the next couple days, providing salting and sanding on a 24-hours basis.
A snowfall warning has been issued for our region. Urging everyone on the roads to be careful.@CityofSurrey crews will be out in full force over the next couple days, providing salting and sanding on a 24hr basis visit https://t.co/LDl3dCjhE2 to see your road priority #surreybc
— Office of the Mayor (@SurreyMayor) February 22, 2018
