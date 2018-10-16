Surrey Fire Service plans three live burns for training purposes

Two burns will be at the same time, third to follow shortly: fire department

The Surrey Fire Service is conducting live burns at its training centre in Newton on Tuesday, Oct. 16 (Photo: Now-Leader file)

The Surrey Fire Service training branch will be conducting three live burns Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 16) using wood products as the fuel, according to a news release from the Surrey Fire Service.

The release added that two of the burns will be at the same time, with the third fire following shortly after.

The live burning training will take place Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SFS Central Training Facility, which is adjacent to fire hall #9, near the 14900-block of 64th Avenue.

The Surrey Fire Service said that “due to the nature of the live burn training that smoke will be visible in the surrounding areas.” SFS also said signs will be in place in the area notifying the public of the training in progress.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter