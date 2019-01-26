VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle fire on vacant property

For the second time in a little more than a month, Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire in the 8300-block of King George Boulevard.
Fire crews, along with BC Ambulance Service and Surrey RCMP, were on scene Saturday afternoon (Jan. 26) around 1:30 p.m.
Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire near the 8300-block of King George Blvd this afternoon (Jan. 26). It's the second fire in the area in a little more than a month (previous story here: https://t.co/JDxcjVX0x7). More to come. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) pic.twitter.com/CcFkmg01jg
— Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) January 26, 2019
A Black Press freelancer on scene said there were more than a dozen firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
On Dec. 2, 2018. crews responded to a fire on the 8300-block of King George Boulevard that destoryed an abandoned motel.
The freelancer said the fire was on the same vacant property, adding there are a few structures remaining on the property which backs onto a mobile home park.
The Now-Leader has reached out to the fire department for more information.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter