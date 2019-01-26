VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle fire on vacant property

Second fire in the area in a little more than a month

Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire near the 8300-block of King George Boulevard on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 26). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

For the second time in a little more than a month, Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire in the 8300-block of King George Boulevard.

Fire crews, along with BC Ambulance Service and Surrey RCMP, were on scene Saturday afternoon (Jan. 26) around 1:30 p.m.

Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire near the 8300-block of King George Blvd this afternoon (Jan. 26). It's the second fire in the area in a little more than a month (previous story here: https://t.co/JDxcjVX0x7). More to come. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) pic.twitter.com/CcFkmg01jg — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) January 26, 2019

A Black Press freelancer on scene said there were more than a dozen firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

On Dec. 2, 2018. crews responded to a fire on the 8300-block of King George Boulevard that destoryed an abandoned motel.

RELATED: Fire destroys abandoned motel in Surrey, Dec. 2, 2018

The freelancer said the fire was on the same vacant property, adding there are a few structures remaining on the property which backs onto a mobile home park.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the fire department for more information.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter