Surrey crews snuff blaze after kitchen fire in Newton

No one hurt after stove fire Tuesday morning in the 6900-block of 130th Street

SURREY — An early morning house fire in Newton started in the kitchen, according to Surrey Fire Service.

“Crews arrived to the fire and there was light smoke showing and it turned out it was a kitchen fire, started on the stove, and it did go into the cabinets,” Battalion Chief Kevin Beenham told the Now-Leader.

“There was some charring on the ceiling rafters.”

It’s not clear if the stove was unattended when the blaze began, he noted.

It happened in the 6900-block of 130th Street at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Beenham said no one was hurt, and that the home had working fire alarms.

“Things went very well. We had one of our two-man trucks first on scene set up command and the other trucks were in quite fast,” he added.

“Mainly, we were just dealing with the smoke.



