Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at Guildford home

Firefighters have yet to determine what caused the vacant house fire

Surrey firefighters have yet to determine what caused a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a vacant house in Guildford on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m., in the 16000-block of 103rd Avenue.

“They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-storey home,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “The fire appears to have destroyed what was a garage, shop area at the back of the home.”

According to the freelancer, the home appeared to be vacant, on a property slated for redevelopment.

“A second alarm was called bringing approximately 24 firefighters to the scene who worked to extinguish the fire that had spread into the attic of the home,” the freelancer noted.

The blaze led to the closure of 103rd Avenue, east of 160th Street, for several hours Sunday.

Battalion Chief Dan McIntosh said the owner “was going through the process of having it taken care of in proper manners that the city requires, which is disconnecting the gas metre, disconnecting the electric and having a fence put around the property. The owner was doing everything properly.

“Nobody was hurt, nobody was in the house,” McIntosh said. “The crews were able to save the main part of the house. There was a large addition that had been built onto the house, the original house, and that was heavily damaged but the main part of the house the crews managed to stop the fire spread, from going into that.”