The Surrey Historical Society invites families who have lived in Surrey for generations, and those who immigrated or moved to the city during the 20th century, to the workshop series. (pixabay)

Surrey Historical Society to gather personal tales in oral history workshop series

First workshop to be held in North Surrey this fall

The Surrey Historical Society will host a series of oral history workshops to preserve the history of Surrey pioneers and their descendants, starting in the fall of 2018.

Surrey Historical Society (SHS) is a non-profit organization that promotes awareness of Surrey’s history, advocates for the preservation of items of historical significance to Surrey and collects stories, photos, articles and more to add to the historical record.

Through the new “Community Stories Neighbourhood Outreach Project,” SHS hopes to provide Surrey seniors a chance to share their stories, and preserve their memories in a record that will be accessible to future generations. The project was made possible with a $3,780 cultural grant provided by the City of Surrey, which will cover half of the project’s total cost.

SHS President Michael Gibbs said that the sessions would also be an opportunity to refer community members with an interest in preserving history to city resources, and that the historical society would be willing to receive any letters, documents and artifacts that seniors wish to preserve. SHS would pass any received items or documentation on to either the city archives, museum or one of its libraries.

“[Seniors] have knowledge, family and personal knowledge, that they’ve wondered if anyone wants to hear,” said Gibbs. “They ask, does anybody care? Does anybody want this old box of letters?”

“There is definitely an interest, and value,” said Gibbs. “And [the stories and artifacts] will be respectfully put into the history of Surrey.”

The society invites families who have lived in Surrey for generations, and those who immigrated or moved to the city during the 20th century as well.

At least six workshops are scheduled, one for each town centre in Surrey — Whalley, Newton, Guildford, Fleetwood, Cloverdale and South Surrey.

The workshops will be held at a well-known historic site or in a community facility. A guest speaker will open the session with a short presentation on local history, and then participants would be invited to share their own experiences of living in the Surrey community. The sessions would be about three hours in length, and include anywhere from 20 to 40 people.

Gibbs said that the society would be “thrilled” if they recieved even two or three stories from each session — and, of course, that the society would welcome more.

The first workshop is scheduled to be held in North Surrey this fall.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. officials failed to tell Kiwis Fraser Health CEO had been fired in 2014
Next story
UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

Just Posted

B.C. officials failed to tell Kiwis Fraser Health CEO had been fired in 2014

New Zealand spending scandal exposes Dr. Nigel Murray 2014 exit from B.C. job

High-speed rail ‘could help relocation’: South Surrey-White Rock MP

Gordie Hogg talks trains, firearms and controversial summer-jobs program

SFN chief shares history of nation

Reviving the shellfish population, language a priority for Semiahmoo First Nation

EDITORIAL: Onus on voters not politicians

Some will argue that the political-party system has led to improvements in their city

Surrey Historical Society to gather personal tales in oral history workshop series

First workshop to be held in North Surrey this fall

First United selling 62 years of collected items

White Rock church sale set for March 24

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Installation complete for Alex Fraser Bridge cable collars

The collars will continue to be operated manually

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Most Read

l -->