(Now-Leader file photo)

Surrey man charged with arson, robbery in Walmart fire and grocery store robbery

Police say Richard Read charged in two separate incidents that happened minutes apart on April 20th

SURREY — Police say arson and robbery charges have been approved after a fire in a north Surrey Walmart earlier this year.

Surrey RCMP say Richard Read is charged in two separate incidents on April 20th – a fire that caused extensive damage in Walmart and the robbery of a grocery store just blocks away.

Police say on that night, at about 11 p.m., Read is alleged to have started a fire on the second floor of the Walmart in the 10100 block of King George Boulevard. RCMP say only a few employees and customers were in the store and all were evacuated safely.

About 10 minutes later, police say Read is alleged to have been at a grocery store in the 10300 block of King George Boulevard. After staff approached him when they believed he was stealing things, police say Read produced a gun before taking off.

Surrey RCMP say Read, 34, is known to police. He is charged with one count of arson and one count of robbery and remains in custody.

“These two offences are very serious and we’re thankful no one was injured during either incident,” says Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann.

“The arson caused millions of dollars of damage and significant loss of revenue for the store.”


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey reviewing Clayton crosswalk after pedestrian hit
Next story
Tour de White Rock, other events still on, despite waterfront delays

Just Posted

Surrey man charged with arson, robbery in Walmart fire and grocery store robbery

Police say Richard Read charged in two separate incidents that happened minutes apart on April 20th

Tour de White Rock, other events still on, despite waterfront delays

City staff hopeful Memorial Park could be half complete by Canada Day

North Delta goalie gets tryout for Latvian football club

Lukas Strauts, 22, is headed to Europe to chase his dream of playing professional soccer

Surrey man identified as Vancouver homicide victim

Sachdeep Singh Dhoot, 18, had been the subject of a missing person investigation in Surrey

Mountie to hospital with minor injuries in South Surrey crash

Three-vehicle incident occurred on 32 Avenue, near 176 Street

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week has sad back story

Meet Eclipse, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

E-cig likely the cause of townhouse fire

Smoke and fire damage but no one was hurt in Chilliwack

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Chilliwack board of education asks Neufeld to resign

Neufeld says he intends to stay on as trustee despite vote by peers

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Friends filling a fridge with love in Chilliwack

Meal Train helping family enjoy more moments together following cancer diagnosis

NEB issues ruling on dispute resolution between Trans Mountain and local governments

Project said to be in the public interest but company is required to comply with municipal laws

Most Read