Surrey man killed in ‘targeted’ Vancouver shooting

Police say it was the sixth Vancouver homicide so far this year

Police say a 32-year-old Surrey man was killed in a “targeted” shooting in Vancouver on Thursday.

It was the sixth homicide of 2018, according to police, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

Just before 1 p.m., Vancouver Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of Marguerite Street and West 49th Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man on the street who had been shot.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died hours later.

Police don’t believe the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made.

Vancouver Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Surrey man killed in 'targeted' Vancouver shooting

Police say it was the sixth Vancouver homicide so far this year

Most Read

