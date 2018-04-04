Surrey mayor supports retirement allowance, but says process was flawed

Metro chair says new remuneration bylaw ‘missed the mark’

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says a Metro Vancouver vote that raised board members’ pay and implemented a 10.2 per cent retroactive retirement allowance could have been handled better.

“Really, that happened pretty quickly on the fly,” Hepner told Peace Arch News.

“Do I think that there could’ve been a better process for it? I do, and I’ve had that discussion with the chair.”

The comments, made Tuesday, came in the wake of criticism surrounding the board’s March 23 vote.

Later that evening, board chair Greg Moore described the new remuneration bylaw – which also raised board members’ pay by 15 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2019 – as a mistake, and announced a plan to bring forward a reconsideration bylaw at the board’s next meeting, set for April 27.

“As local government we pride ourselves in listening to our citizens and finding solutions. Over the past week we’ve received a tremendous amount of feedback and clearly we missed the mark with respect to the new remuneration bylaw,” Moore states in a news release.

“It is a sign of good leadership to admit a mistake and change directions, this is exactly what this motion will do, it is the reason why the reconsideration process is in place.”

At least seven of the board’s 40 directors voted against the bylaw on March 23. Both Hepner and White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin were among directors who supported it, with Baldwin emphasizing to PAN last week that the retirement allowance was not a pension.

“I can say this – there is NO pension,” Baldwin told PAN by email Thursday. “It is my understanding there would be a one-time payment made upon leaving the Board and public office.”

Baldwin added that the remuneration of elected officials in White Rock is “modest and in line with other municipalities in the lower mainland.”

Hepner – who said she has served on the Metro board since at least 2008 – said Tuesday that while criticism that followed the March 23 decision is “not an unwarranted criticism,” she supports having something in place that recognizes long service.

She noted that for her, the remuneration increase “means nothing to me, when I took a look at what that means, financially, for me.”

In tweets late Tuesday night, Moore referenced “mostly negative” communications he has received since March 23, and said he will be “voting to down the bylaw.”

“I have always worked hard to listen to all points of view. I believe it takes a true leader to admit they made a mistake and change their mind,” he said.

Moore’s news release notes the reconsideration motion will be voted on, recorded “and if two-thirds of the Board agree, the original remuneration bylaw will be on the floor for debate.”

 

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner

Greg Moore

Vancouver city councillor and Metro Vancouver board vice-chair Raymond Louie speaks at the March 23 meeting. (Metro Vancouver)

Previous story
Transit police get 10% pay hike
Next story
B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Just Posted

Surrey mayor supports retirement allowance, but says process was flawed

Metro chair says new remuneration bylaw ‘missed the mark’

‘We had a great, great season’ says Surrey Eagles coach

Brandon West reflects on BCHL team’s playoff run, season

Surrey Little Theatre on the hunt for a new home

After more 45 years in its home on 184 Street, the Surrey Little Theatre may have to move

Surrey Community Alliance pleased with ‘larger than expected’ turnout to political meeting

SCA will be challenging the reigning Surrey First party in the upcoming civic election on Oct. 20

‘History in making’ in Surrey as women’s hardball team joins men’s LMBA division

All-female B.C. Badgers will play in 45+ division in move to further development of female baseball

VIDEO: B.C. beavers and ducks share some weeds

A Okanagan Instagrammer shot a unique scene on the lake

B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Elderly B.C. man wins $425k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, was in need of funds.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Transit police get 10% pay hike

Officers haven’t received a rise since 2015

5 to start your day

Police probe baby food theft, inaugural Metro Vancouver youth homeless count kicks off and more

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash

On Tuesday, a CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m., during a training mission near El Centro, Calif.

Most Read

l -->