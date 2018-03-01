Surrey motel being transformed into sanctuary to help heal vulnerable women

Facility on King George Boulevard will be named after teen who died in tent

Savannah Scott (left) with her sibling Santanna, who died of overdose in a tent in Surrey last year. A new facility to help vulnerable women is being named after Santanna. (Photo submitted)

SURREY — Serendipity, they say, is an occurrence of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.

An unplanned, fortuitous discovery.

A fluke. A happy chance.

One could argue such is the case at Whalley’s Motel Hollywood. Once a place where women suffered abuse, it is now becoming a sanctuary to help heal them.

The motel along King George Boulevard near 92nd Avenue is being transformed into housing for vulnerable women by Atira Women’s Resource Society.

“We know the women they serve experienced a lot of abuse in that place so to reclaim it is amazing,” Councillor Vera LeFranc told the Now-Leader.

“I just regret that it took so long to get it under control…. For us, as a city, there were constant problems there and a huge use of police and fire and bylaw resources…. What had happened is we had received so many complaints we had actually pulled their license to operate. We were beyond frustrated with their activities.”

After city hall revoked the motel’s business license due to “constant problems,” the stars aligned, said LeFranc.

“That allowed Atira, then, to purchase it,” she noted.

Atira, which helps some women who suffered abuse at the motel, just so happened to own a nearby property, explained LeFranc.

She said the need for supports for vulnerable women in Surrey is “huge,” noting a third of the city’s homeless population are women.

And Atira does things right, according to LeFranc.

“Atira has a women-focused philosophy. They are really in tune with what their needs are. They have a trauma-focused care model and I know women are really successful in their programs,” LeFranc said.

“We have a lot of fabulous programs in the community that serve women, but we don’t have enough. In the latest budget we didn’t see money for transition houses and stopping the violence.”

Atira CEO Janice Abbott said renovations are already underway, and the site is expected to open in mid to late April. Once complete, she said the renovated hotel will offer 23 units of supportive housing for women in Surrey.

“It was a difficult building for women and it is really gratifying for us,” Abbott told the Now-Leader.

The new site will be named after a Surrey woman who died after overdosing in a tent in November of 2016.

Having just turned 19, Santanna Scott-Huntinghawk had recently aged out of the B.C. foster care system and her story garnered much media attention.

She was one of 122 people who died of drug overdose in Surrey in 2016.

Questions were raised about how this could happen to a youth that was in government care such a short time before.

The new Atira facility will be called “Little’s Place,” honouring Santanna’s nickname as “Little” due to her short and petite stature.

(A submitted photo of Santanna (right) with her sister Savannah.)

“We were clearly wanting to rename the building and to be honest with you, it was nothing more than a synapse that snapped in my brain,” said Abbott of the decision to honour Santanna.

“I didn’t know Santanna personally and I’m not aware that any of my staff knew Santanna but I did read her story and like many others was profoundly moved. I thought naming a building in her honour, in her memory, in honour of her family, and as a reminder that we all have an obligation to young women aging out of care. It’s a place that Santanna, if it had been available when she aged out of care, may have saved her life. It felt right.”

Abbott said many of the organization’s clients are youth who age out of care at 19.

“They go from everything being provided to them to nothing being provided,” Abbott noted. “When you think about your own family, your parents don’t say to you when you turn 19 that you’re on your own.”

Abbott said she would like to see more government support for this demographic.

“They’re extremely vulnerable,” she added, “and young women in particular. Young women who are Indigenous and young women of colour face additional barriers and they’re cut off and left to fend for themselves. It’s an incredibly vulnerable time.”

Abbott added she’s pleased to have received the support of Santanna’s family to name the new project after her.

(A submitted photo of Santanna (left) with her sister Savannah.)

Santanna’s sister, Savannah Scott, said she is grateful to have her sibling honoured in this way.

“This just shows and proves that there is hope,” Savannah said in a Facebook post.

“I really hope this opens eyes to the ones who feel alone, I seriously am honoured,” she wrote. “I hope my sister is smiling down and proud of what’s happening. I’m going to see if there is any volunteering needed, I’d love to see some familiar faces to help if you’re able to. Let’s give these people hope and faith again. I care; and we all should care as a community! Let’s do this.”

In late February, the provincial NDP government announced expanded support for youth aging out of care.

The move means young adults who have spent time in government care will get more money for rent, child care and health needs while going to school or attending a rehab, vocational or approved life skills program.

The government says it will invest $7.7 into the initiative for 2018-19 and as of April 1, the Agreements with Young Adults (AYA) program will be expanded to a higher age of 27, and monthly support rates will rise by $250, to a new maximum of $1,250.

“Parents recognize that – with today’s cost of living – young adults need time to figure out their path and steady support to get where they want to go,” said Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy in a release.

“That’s especially true for children and youth in government care, and it’s why we’re increasing financial support, making our programs more flexible and keeping the door open longer to help them access the right supports when they’re ready,” Conroy said.



