Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Darshan Singh Padam, who went missing on Oct. 8 in the 8500-block of 128th Street. (Photo: RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Darshan Singh Padam, 58, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 8500-block of 128th Street

Police hope the public can help locate Darshan Singh Padam, who went missing in Surrey earlier this week.

Surrey RCMP say Padam, 58, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 8500-block of 128th Street.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Surrey RCMP describe Padam as east Indian, five feet nine inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey shirt and a black zip up vest.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as it is out of character for him to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-151145.

