Police hope the public can help locate Danny Bayer, who has been missing since Tuesday. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man who is visually impaired

Police say Danny Bayer, who uses a cane, was last seen near 103rd Avenue and 148th Street

SURREY – Police are looking for a missing man who is visually impaired.

According to a Surrey RCMP release, 48-year-old Danny Bayer was last seen Tuesday in the 10300-block of 148th Street.

Police say he also uses a cane.

Bayer was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, beige paints and a black T-shirt.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Previous story
Evictees from South Korea’s 1988 Olympics recall harsh clearings
Next story
Canada dodges tariff bullet, at least for now

Just Posted

VIDEO: Inside look at Surrey’s new $68M biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

Port Kells project a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management, says City of Surrey

White Rock United Church redevelopment receives strong support

Some residents continue to express concerns about height, massing and impact on the neighbourhood

Surrey schools will have an extra Pro-D day next year

Surrey trustees vote to reschedule two non-instructional days and add one more

White Rock Princess Party changing hands

Event will be co-ordinated by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

South Surrey overpass repairs ‘nearly complete’

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 expected to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

‘Trump doesn’t care much about the rules,’ says former minister of internatinal trade

MP Ed Fast spoke to farmers about NAFTA negotiations

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

5 to start your day

Chilliwack woman gets 4.5 years for tax evasion, babies welcomed in the legislature and more

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Most Read

l -->