Surrey RCMP looking for missing man who is visually impaired

Police say Danny Bayer, who uses a cane, was last seen near 103rd Avenue and 148th Street

Police hope the public can help locate Danny Bayer, who has been missing since Tuesday. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

SURREY – Police are looking for a missing man who is visually impaired.

According to a Surrey RCMP release, 48-year-old Danny Bayer was last seen Tuesday in the 10300-block of 148th Street.

Police say he also uses a cane.

Bayer was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, beige paints and a black T-shirt.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.