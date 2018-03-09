Surrey RCMP looking for missing man who is visually impaired

SURREY – Police are looking for a missing man who is visually impaired.
According to a Surrey RCMP release, 48-year-old Danny Bayer was last seen Tuesday in the 10300-block of 148th Street.
Police say he also uses a cane.
Bayer was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, beige paints and a black T-shirt.
Police and family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
