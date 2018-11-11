Jasdeep Chahal. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP search for missing 27-year-old man

Jasdeep Chahal has not been seen since Saturday, Nov. 10

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 27-year-old man.

Jasdeep Chahal was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the 13750 block of 96 Avenue in Surrey.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

RCMP describe Chahal as a 27-year-old South Asian man, 5’10” and 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright orange hoodie.

Anyone who may know where Chahal is can contact RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Most Read

