Gregory Chrysler, 56. (Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 56-year-old man

Gregory Chrysler was last seen on Monday, Jan. 22

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Gregory Chrysler was last seen at on Monday (Jan. 22) near 80th Avenue and 139B Street.

Chrysler is described by RCMP as a 56-year-old Caucasian male, 5’5” tall and 125 lbs. He has grey hair, a full grey beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, no shoes and a gold crucifix on his neck.

Gregory Chrysler may appear to be confused or in distress, and he may be unable to ask for assistance. His family is concerned for his health.

Anyone with information about Chrysler is asked to please contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2018-10261. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


