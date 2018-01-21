Update: Surrey RCMP have identified the elderly woman who was found wandering in Surrey

Public asked to help identify South Asian woman who is not able to communicate with police

Surrey RCMP are seeking assistance in identifying this elderly woman who was found wandering in Surrey early Sunday morning. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Update: Surrey RCMP has identified the woman and reunited her with the family.

SURREY — Police are trying to track down the family of an elderly woman who they say was found wandering at 156th Street and 102 Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to Surrey RCMP, the South Asian woman is believed to be around 70-80 years and was unable to communicate with officers in English or Punjabi. Police say they believe it might be due to a possible medical condition.

Sergeant Dale Carr said the woman was taken to the Surrey Memorial Hospital where she is waiting to be reunited with her family.

“We imagine there is a family out there that will wake up this morning and notice the grandmother is missing and become very concerned,” he said. “We can say the woman is in apparent good health and does not seem to have been hurt.”

Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

