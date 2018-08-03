Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

Tejwant Danjou had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

The Surrey man accused of killing a woman he knew while staying at the West Kelowna Best Western hotel last month has lost his livelihood.

Tejwant Danjou, who is accused of second degree murder in the death of Rama Gauravarapu, had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

“(The counsel) has suspended the real estate licences of Tejwant Danjou and Sutton Group Proact Realty. Effective immediately, Mr. Danjou and Sutton Group Proact Realty are prohibited from providing real estate services to, or on behalf of, any member of the public,” reads the order.

Among the list of restrictions on Danjou and Sutton Group Proact is a prohibition from withdrawing any funds out of a series of business-related accounts without the consent of the Real Estate Council.

At Danjou’s latest court appearance, his lawyer noted that they wanted to schedule a bail hearing in Supreme Court “as soon as possible,” but it is still pending.

READ MORE: CRIME SCENE TAPED OFF

Danjou, who marks his 69th birthday this year, has been in custody since being arrested earlier this week.

On the night of July 22, police were called to a hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road after a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said police discovered Gauravarapu when they arrived and arrested Danjou a short distance away.

A woman staying in a hotel room adjacent to where Gauravarapu was found said that paramedics worked on her for some time before she was taken to the scene and that many people on the second floor of the hotel were asked to stay put as evidence was collected.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years. The branch was briefly closed the day her death was announced as her co-workers grieved.

Linteau said the two were known to each other, and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock candidates stumped on who’s paying for ratings poll
Next story
Court battle over fence in Surrey costs defendant nearly $27K

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for missing girl

Hailey McClelland was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. on July 27, in the 18400-block of 56th Avenue

Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

Tejwant Danjou had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

White Rock Coalition mayoral candidate ‘not confirming or denying’ phone-survey involvement

Grant Meyer suggests Conservatives ‘out there testing names’ for next federal election

Court battle over fence in Surrey costs defendant nearly $27K

Two women fight over a fence separating their properties in Panorama Village

UPDATED: White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight; removed by Friday morning

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

UPDATED: Woman found dead in Vancouver rooming house identified

Police are investigating the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Most Read

l -->