Surrey woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Guerda Henry says it’s not the first time she has experienced racial profiling at the complex

A Surrey woman says she wants to help educate the public about racism after a member of her townhouse complex’s staff requested her family show ID when they were using the pool.

Guerda Henry, who is black, said she believes the incident was an episode of racial profiling, adding it was not the first time she had experienced it at the complex.

She said she felt compelled to take a public stand because her family was there to witness it this time.

“My kids were involved, and this is a place that I bought so my kids could enjoy (it),” she said. “I felt harassed, I felt ambushed. It was not necessary.”

Henry said she was devastated when the resident who had asked staff to check her ID returned and questioned a 12-year-old family friend — after the staff member had already confirmed their residency.

The resident and staff member could have handled the situation with more politeness and understanding, she said. Other neighbours in the complex who did not know the family have approached them affably in the past.

Instead, she said they expressed concern that her family should not be using the pool, Henry said.

“Come on, who approaches people like that?” said Henry.

When she moved to Surrey from the Bahamas five years ago, Henry said she knew full well the “waters (she’d) be swimming in” as a visible minority in B.C. She said she wasn’t surprised by the actions of the staff member but was still “incredibly disappointed” by Thursday’s occurrence.

Henry would like a formal, written apology from the strata association, which operates the housing complex, she said.

Neither the Brookland strata association nor its management company, Leonis Management, immediately responded to requests for comment

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Putin says he wanted Trump to win in 2016, didn’t interfere
Next story
Prolific thief arrested in North Delta

Just Posted

Volunteer organizer needed for South Surrey Terry Fox Run

This year’s event – set for Sunday, Sept. 16 – in jeopardy without help

White Rock Tritons win Baseball BC midget championship

Under-18 squad to play at nationals in Fort McMurray next month

Adam Hadwin feels better second time around at British Open

Canada’s highest-ranked male golfer earned more than US$1.4 million this season

Rhim, Jackson win Tour de White Rock road race

Riders deal with warm temperatures during gruelling ride Sunday

‘Three Seasons’ art competition at Surrey winery features Friday showcase

The competition winner will receive $1,000 in cash and $1,800 in sponsored gifts

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

The Bandits arrive in the Fraser Valley

New professional basketball team announces name, colours and logo

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Black Press Media journalists win big at Canadian community newspaper awards

Newsrooms earn recognition for editorial and photography excellence

Short trip to car-free Sidney Spit offers camping, beaches, hikes

Sidney Spit is part of B.C.’s Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, a protected marine ecosystem

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

Online retail giant extends annual ‘Prime Day’ promotion to 36 hours

Alert B.C. campers raise alarm and avert potential propane disaster

Salmon Arm camper lodges a complaint with Technical Safety BC after motorhome tank is over-filled.

Most Read

l -->