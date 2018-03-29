(Black Press file photo)

Surrey woman facing charges after alleged credit card fraud totalling $64K

Surrey RCMP say Jennifer Moropito is facing five charges in connection to allegedly defrauding three businesses in B.C. and Alberta

A Surrey woman is facing five charges related to allegedly fraudulent credit card transactions totalling more than $64,000.

Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Moropito is facing five charges for allegedly defrauding three separate businesses in B.C. and Alberta.

According to a release, a seventh-month long investigation was launched on Aug. 8, 2017 after Surrey RCMP were contacted by Lethbridge Police Services in Alberta after two businesses in that province reported a Surrey resident had made purchases using stolen credit cards.

Further investigation revealed that a Surrey business had also been defrauded, according to RCMP.

In connection to the incidents, Moropito faces two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud under $5,000, one count of possession of stolen credit card information and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

“Frauds like this one often have an outreaching impact with many victims. In this case we have businesses and individuals who’s credit cards numbers were stolen,” said Economic Crime Unit Staff Sergeant Lyndsay O’Ruairc in a release. “We are committed to combatting economic crime and the criminal activity which it finances.”

For more information on fraud and fraud prevention, visit surrey.rcmp.ca.

Previous story
UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP
Next story
Summer trolley buses come to White Rock

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Work well underway at Miramar Village

Trees removed as ground prepared for two 15- and 16-storey buildings

Summer trolley buses come to White Rock

Buses will carry passengers along Marine Drive and to landmarks throughout city

Surrey-raised hockey official whistles his way around the world

Winter Olympics, IIHF World Championship this year for linesman Nathan Vanoosten

Truck photos shared in new appeal for White Rock arson info

Fire occurred in March 2017

Surrey woman facing charges after alleged credit card fraud totalling $64K

Surrey RCMP say Jennifer Moropito is facing five charges in connection to allegedly defrauding three businesses in B.C. and Alberta

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Cat Fanciers of B.C. host Lucky Cat Affair

International show March 31 and April 1 in Abbotsford

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

Double-decker bus project moves ahead for Metro Vancouver

TransLink marks successful pilot project, says 32 buses to arrive next year

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Most Read

l -->