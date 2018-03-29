Surrey woman facing charges after alleged credit card fraud totalling $64K

Surrey RCMP say Jennifer Moropito is facing five charges in connection to allegedly defrauding three businesses in B.C. and Alberta

A Surrey woman is facing five charges related to allegedly fraudulent credit card transactions totalling more than $64,000.

Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Moropito is facing five charges for allegedly defrauding three separate businesses in B.C. and Alberta.

According to a release, a seventh-month long investigation was launched on Aug. 8, 2017 after Surrey RCMP were contacted by Lethbridge Police Services in Alberta after two businesses in that province reported a Surrey resident had made purchases using stolen credit cards.

Further investigation revealed that a Surrey business had also been defrauded, according to RCMP.

In connection to the incidents, Moropito faces two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud under $5,000, one count of possession of stolen credit card information and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

“Frauds like this one often have an outreaching impact with many victims. In this case we have businesses and individuals who’s credit cards numbers were stolen,” said Economic Crime Unit Staff Sergeant Lyndsay O’Ruairc in a release. “We are committed to combatting economic crime and the criminal activity which it finances.”

For more information on fraud and fraud prevention, visit surrey.rcmp.ca.