Surrey’s newly elected council to hold first meeting following inauguration

Surrey’s new mayor and council will be sworn in Monday evening with a council meeting immediately following the ceremony.

Surrey city council will have its inauguration ceremony Monday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.

Immediately following the ceremony will be council’s first meeting.

Both the ceremony and the meeting can be live-streamed on the city’s website. To view the live streaming, click here.

