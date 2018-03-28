Thefts force shutdown of Maple Gardens in Langley

Nonprofit community garden suffered $15,000 in losses over three months

A wave of thefts from the Maples Discovery Gardens Co-op in Langley on 200 Street near 80 Avenue has forced it to close.

A statement from the non-profit community garden said because of a wave of thefts, there will be no plot rentals and programming for this year.

“The board of directors will take this year to explore as to what direction the Maples will continue,” the announcement said.

Total losses are estimated at roughly $15,000 over December, January and February, said Maples garden director Amanda Smith.

“This essentially crippled us,” Smith said. “It is no longer salvageable.”

“In January and February, almost every day, people were on the site taking things,” Smith told The Times.

“Everything from folding tables to water cans to hose fittings all around the garden, hand tools power tools, they even stole plants” Smith said.

“They dug up most of our beautiful Japanese maples.”

The garden’s Nature’s Classroom program has moved locations for the year to the Langley Demonstration Garden on Fraser Highway.

Over the last nine years, the Maples has been visited by over 1,000 elementary school age students, 400 gardeners, and over 200 ESL students .

More to come.



