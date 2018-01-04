(Wet Coast Life/Twitter)

Heavy fog, freezing rain hits Lower Mainland

Drivers asked to drive slowly and be on high alert

Lower Mainland residents woke up to foggy conditions and freezing rain on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Metro Vancouver, noting that “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring” in some parts of the region.

The fog is being brought in by a strong temperature inversion and is expected to lift later this morning.

Freezing rain is falling in the Sea-to-Sky and Howe Sound regions this morning and the agency warned that residents should expect ice build-up.”

Drivers are asked to drive slowly and to road condition, not just the speed limit.

A crash in Coquitlam late Wednesday night is being blame on poor visibility.

