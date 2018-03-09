Three arrests as RCMP execute search warrant on Surrey-White Rock border

Officers on scene Thursday evening in 1400-block of 160 Street

RCMP executing a search warrant Thursday evening on the Surrey-White Rock border confirm they made three arrests.

Officers were on the scene in the 1400-block of 160 Street (Stayte Road) around 5 p.m., and posted a sign that said “search warrant in progress.”

Surrey RCMP media liaison confirmed Friday afternoon that its Community Response Unit executed the search warrant and that three people were arrested.

The investigation was said to be ongoing, however no further information was to be released this week.

