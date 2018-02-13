Top earners in Surrey school district revealed

The Surrey School District’s top five earners have been revealed in an annual compensation disclosure report.
The totals provided are for the 2016/2017 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2017.
Superintendent Jordan Tinney was the district’s top earner, who received a $246,705 salary, $9,081 in benefits and $34,474 in pension contributions.
Tinney also received $44,573 in “other compensation,” including $24,870 in vacation payout and $19,703 as a vehicle allowance.
All told, Tinney’s total compensation for the year was $334,833, up more than $36,000 from the $298,468 he earned the prior fiscal year (2015/2016) and $264,106 in 2014/2015.
Coming in second was secretary-treasurer Wayne D. Noye, who received $17,351 in salary due to his departure from the district on July 31, 2016 but who received $412,292 in “other compensation” which included $329,872 in severance equivalent to 18 months’ salary and benefits in a lump sum, as well as $79,572 in vacation payout, in accordance with the terms of his contract.
He also received $298 in benefits and $1,728 in pension contributions.
Noye’s total compensation for the fiscal year was $431,660.
Deputy Superintendent Rick Ryan was the third highest earner, with a total compensation of $240,821, which included $184,003 in salary, $6,833 in benefits, $25,501 in pension contributions and $24,484 in “other compensation,” which included $12,377 in vacation payout and a $6,000 vehicle allowance.
Next was Secretary Treasurer Greg Frank with $211,377 in total compensation, including $166,959 in salary, $12,970 in benefits, $16,602 in pension and $14,846 in a vehicle allowance.
Finally, Assistant Superintendent Catherine Sereda received a total compensation of $195,670, including a salary of $151,700, $4,715 in benefits, $20,878 in pension, and $18,377 in other compensation (including $12,377 in vacation payout and $6,000 as a vehicle allowance).
amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
