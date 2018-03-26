B.C. is investigating possible money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos. (Black Press files)

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Cash purchases of luxury cars and other expensive items should be subject to “geographic targeting,” the money laundering expert hired by the B.C. government recommends.

“The criminal lifestyle is often attracted to expensive consumer goods, such as luxury cars, and due to their high value, these items can also be used to reintroduce illegal cash to the legitimate economy,” says one of the latest recommendations from Peter German, a former deputy commissioner of the RCMP. “Currently, there is no tracking by government of cash purchases for luxury items.”

German calls Vancouver “Canada’s luxury car capital,” recommending that Metro Vancouver dealers should report cash purchases. A reporting threshold higher than $10,000 may be needed to prevent the shift of local buyers to other areas, he says.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby released a new set of interim recommendations from German Monday as he prepares to appear before the federal finance committee in Ottawa this week.

German also calls for better resourcing of police, after the RCMP eliminated its national commercial crime and proceeds of crime sections in 2012.

“Although the RCMP is rebuilding its financial crime expertise, the gap in federal policing in this area between 2012 and 2017 shifted responsibility for white-collar crime to provincial and municipal police forces, which generally do not have the resources or expertise to take on these complex files,” German said.

The federal government is considering changes to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act. German recommends information sharing between police agencies and the federal government’s Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), which requires reporting of large cash transactions at casinos.

B.C. has already implemented two of German’s recommendations for casinos. One requires casinos to fill out a form identifying the customer and the source of funds for any cash or bearer bond deposit of $10,000 or more.

The other is to hire government regulators to be “seen on site at large, high-volume facilities” 24 hours a day.

Previous story
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla
Next story
B.C.’s police watchdog lacked training during fatal shooting probe: report

Just Posted

Driver of wrong-way car through Massey Tunnel ‘in life-threatening condition’

RCMP appeal for witnesses in crash that sent two to hospital

Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man turns himself in

Ronjot Singh Dhami faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to an incident at a bus terminal in Mississauga

Pedestrian struck in Delta, police say

Delta Police ask drivers to ‘slow down and pay attention behind the wheel’ as they deal with crash

Cloverdale, Royal City curlers win B.C. U18 Curling Championship

Team Ballard goes 7–0 at Optimist BC U18 Curling Championship

New online tool tracks Surrey school construction projects

The chart, updated weekly, features status information on the design and construction of all approved projects

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

B.C.’s police watchdog lacked training during fatal shooting probe: report

A Delta Police officer was charged but those charges were later dropped

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

5 to start your day

Federal court dismisses B.C. Trans Mountain appeal, driver crashes in Massey Tunnel and more

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds win semi-final series

Next up: the BC Major Midget Hockey League championships

Most Read

l -->