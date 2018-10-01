TransLink proposes new bus layover facility in Guildford

The proposal is said to be needed in ‘both the short-term (pre-LRT) and long-term (post-LRT)’

A new transit bus layover facility has been proposed in Guildford.

The TransLink facility is set to be built near the north property line of the north Guildford Town Centre Mall parking lot, at 10520 and 10550 150th St., and 10455 152nd St.

Surrey council voted Monday (Oct. 1) to give its approval for staff to draft a development permit, and also approved the terms of a development variance permit, which will now go to public notification. Those comments will be brought before council on Nov. 19.

According to a report to council the project is “an important component for the Guildford transit exchange in both the short-term (pre-LRT) and long-term (post-LRT).”

It involves constructing an internal drive aisle to access the facility, a single-storey 730-square-foot building that would act as a rest facility for transit drivers, and a sound attenuation wall that would range in height from 10 to 11 feet.

To proceed, TransLink needs council to sign off on a reduction in the minimum landscape buffer between the proposed facility and a residential lot, (from 20 to 8.2 feet).

The report to council notes that due to the potential future redevelopment of Guildford Town Centre, no additional land is available to accommodate the full 20-foot landscape buffer currently required.

“It was determined by city staff that the south portion of the city-owned lot (10550 150th St.) that directly abuts the subject parking lot (10520 150th St.) can accommodate the remaining 3.5 metres (11.5 ft.) of the required landscape buffer setback,” the report notes.

According to the application, no trees on the city-owned lot would have to be cut down as a result.

The staff report states that TransLink consulted with residents of a townhouse complex to the north “which did not result in any significant comments/concerns.”

City staff note the proposed location of the bus layover facility was part of a presentation at a public open house on May 29, 2018.

Of the 82 protected trees on the property, 22 would be retained, with the applicant paying $16,400 to Green City Fund.

TransLink also proposes expansion of the existing Guildford Bus Exchange, including “upgrades and improvements” in anticipation of the future light rail transit along 104th Avenue.



TransLink renderings of a proposed transit bus layover facility in Guildford (pre-LRT). (Photos: surrey.ca)