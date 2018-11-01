TransLink to spend nearly $10,000 to outfit buses with Kevlar ‘tire socks’

Officials say the system is more efficient than buying heavier-duty winter tires

TransLink will be spending just shy of $10,000 to outfit its fleet of buses with Kevlar tire socks for this winter season.

At an operations yard in Burnaby on Thursday, maintenance engineer Simon Agnew said that the tire socks would be expanded to two new routes this winter.

“They’re going to be shuttle routes [on the North Shore] upper levels, the 210 Upper Lynn Valley/Lynn Valley and the 232 Grouse Mountain/Edgemont,” said Agnew.

“We’re going to have technicians along the route to monitor the wear on them and replace them as necessary.”

The tire socks, manufactured by Autosock, cost about $250 a pair and will cost $9,600 to outfit all of TransLink’s non-articulated buses.

The socks take about five minutes per bus to replace, which needs to happen every 50 kilometres, or about every two hours, as they wear out.

Last year, the tire socks were tested out on buses going between the Production Way – University SkyTrain Station and Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus.

“We found that the performance was quite improved by installing the tire socks. We were really impressed by that,” said Agnew.

Agnew said that TransLink already uses winter-rated tires on all its buses, but is hesitant to switch to tires meant for heavier snow.

“We feel that for the kind of climate we have in Vancouver, and in the winter when it’s mainly just rainy conditions, the tire we run is the best tire,” said Agnew.

“If we were to outfit our entire fleet with ‘snow tires,’ it would be close to 10,000 tires. It would be a huge effort for our technicians to try and handle.”

READ MORE: TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

READ MORE: TransLink proposes distance-based fares for SkyTrain, future light rail

For SkyTrains, the company will focus on de-icing the tracks and clearing branches and other snow-covered debris off or routes.

Chris Morris, the B.C. Rapid Transit Company’s director of engineering assets, said that as in past years, SkyTrains will be equipped with specialty “winter shoes” to better pick up the track’s electrical current.

“This time of year we switch all our trains to brass and carbon winter shoes,” said Morris.

“The brass has a characteristic where it can much better handle rough conditions.”

The company is also continuing to maintain about two kilometres of heat tracing in spots like bridge, where heavy ice buildup led to service disruptions last winter.

To keep the rest of TransLink’s 80 kilometres of SkyTrain rail clear of ice and snow, the company will run de-icer trains in the morning and as needed throughout the day, which spray the rails to keep ice from forming.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Just Posted

South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Parklander resident says property owners ‘treat us like garbage’

Police watchdog investigating two officer-related incidents in Surrey

The incidents occurred on Oct. 28 and 29

Surrey school’s student election offers sweet lesson in politics

Young candidates’ campaigns feature big promises of more field trips, laptops and candy

Surrey remembrance ceremony to be held at Cloverdale Cenotaph

Surrey ceremony will mark 100th anniversary of First World War armistice

Surrey man banned from involvement in securities transactions

BCSC decision related to fraud that resulted in more than $1.5 million in losses for investors

TransLink to spend nearly $10,000 to outfit buses with Kevlar ‘tire socks’

Officials say the system is more efficient than buying heavier-duty winter tires

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

The goal is to reduce the stigma and improve education for pharmacists at a community level

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

Most Read

l -->