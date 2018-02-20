Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with CEO of Infosys Salil Parekh in Mumbai, India on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Some of India’s biggest companies say they will invest more than $1 billion in Canada in the coming years in everything from pulp mills to pharmaceuticals and the IT sector.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Some of India’s biggest companies say they will invest more than $1 billion in Canada in the coming years

Some of India’s biggest companies say they will invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years in everything from pulp mills to pharmaceuticals and the IT sector.

Canada, meanwhile, will invest $750 million in India.

The news came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his third morning in India meeting with six of this country’s most influential business tycoons making deals that he says will create at least 5,000 new jobs in Canada.

All of them say Canada is a welcome place to do business and their experiences so far have left them wanting more.

Related: Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Kumar Birla, the chairman of Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group and the country’s eighth wealthiest person, says the business friendliness of the federal and provincial governments in Canada makes for happy investors who will always come back looking for more.

He says his company — which is largely focused on the natural resources sector and already owns pulp mills in Ontario and New Brunswick — has three business expansions planned in Canada in fibre, carbon black and rolled aluminum products.

Salil Parekh, CEO of the IT consulting company Infosys, says their presence in Canada will double in the next two years while the pharmaceutical company Jubilant Bhartia says it plans to invest more than $100 million more in Canada in the next five years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey council votes to cap public hearing speakers to five minutes
Next story
’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement

Just Posted

Surrey council votes to cap public hearing speakers to five minutes

Surrey man says the move is ‘destroying open consultations and transparency’

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Comic Amit Tandon will get Surrey laughing at life’s challenges

Popular South Asian comedian performing Sunday at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre

Elgin Park students protest changes to elective math program

Advanced placement course prepares students for post-secondary studies

Lab-closure meeting set for Friday in Ocean Park

Fraser Health to hear residents’ concerns from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Ocean Park Community Hall

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement

Federal government’s compensation proposal includes $50 million for an Indigenous Healing Foundation

As ‘Black Panther’ shows, inclusion pays at the box office

At the box office, inclusion is paying — and often, it’s paying off big time

Washington senator wants B.C. to follow suit and phase out net-pen fish farms

An American ban will be less effective in the shared ecosystem of the Salish Sea, senator says

Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

Virtue and Moir’s gold medal win at the Olympics makes them the world’s most decorated figure skaters

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

B.C. RCMP officer officially cleared in car wash shooting incident

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

Most Read

l -->