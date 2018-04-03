Two arrested after after teen beaten up in drug deal gone wrong

West Vancouver teen suffered cuts and bruises after alleged assault

Two people have been arrested after a drug deal gone wrong that appears to have left one teenager with cuts and bruises in West Vancouver.

Police said that they were called to the 4900 block of Marine Drive following reports of a robbery and assault in the 4900 block of Marine Drive just after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

They were told that when a 17-year-old got into a car in order to buy drugs, they were allegedly threatened with a pistol and robbed of cash and a cell phone before being assaulted by two teens.

The West Vancouver teen was left with cuts and bruises, seemingly as a result of being punched.

Police arrested a 17-year-old West Vancouver boy, who is in custody awaiting charges of robbery with a firearm, uttering threats and assault, and a 19-year-old North Vancouver woman, who has been released pending a robbery with a firearm charge.

West Vancouver Police are still looking for a 22-year-old Bowen Island Man on charges of robbery with a firearm, uttering threats and assault.

A fourth person was arrested but no charges are being recommended at this time.

