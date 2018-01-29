Two incidents cause Highway 1 delays in Surrey

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution after two “vehicle incidents”on Highway 1 this morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m. DriveBC tweeted that right and centre lanes were closed westbound after a stall near 160th Street.

But at 6:25 a.m., only one lane remained closed.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident westbound at 160th has 1 right lane blocked. Crews are on scene, drive with caution. #SurreyBC — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) January 29, 2018

Minutes later, DriveBC tweeted that crews were on scene after a second “vehicle incident,” but this time it was heading eastbound.

As of 6:36 a.m. the right lane was blocked near the east end of the Port Mann Bridge.

“Crews are on scene,” DriveBC tweeted.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident eastbound, east end of the #PortMannBridge. Right lane is blocked in the through lanes. Crews are on scene. — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) January 29, 2018

