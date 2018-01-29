(Black Press file photo)

Two incidents cause Highway 1 delays in Surrey

Rainy Monday commute already seeing delays

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution after two “vehicle incidents”on Highway 1 this morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m. DriveBC tweeted that right and centre lanes were closed westbound after a stall near 160th Street.

But at 6:25 a.m., only one lane remained closed.

Minutes later, DriveBC tweeted that crews were on scene after a second “vehicle incident,” but this time it was heading eastbound.

See also: Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

As of 6:36 a.m. the right lane was blocked near the east end of the Port Mann Bridge.

“Crews are on scene,” DriveBC tweeted.

Visit DriveBC on Twitter for updates.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
