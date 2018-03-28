Police are asking for help in identifying this man, who is a suspect in two incidents of sexual touching that occurred at University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford.

Two incidents of ‘sexual touching’ reported at University of the Fraser Valley

Police ask for help to identify suspect in assaults at Abbotsford campus

  • Mar. 28, 2018 2:40 p.m.
  • News

Abbotsford Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect of two incidents of sexual touching that occurred at University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the first incident took place on Tuesday, March 20, when a man brushed the genitals of a male student in a washroom at UFV.

The victim followed the suspect and was able to take a photo of him. The incident was reported to UFV security, who issued a warning to students.

Bird said a student who saw the security warning then reported that the same situation had happened to him, also in a UFV washroom, on March 16. The description of the suspect matched the photo that the other student had taken.

The suspect is described as a non-white male in his 20s, with a goatee.

He is approximately six feet tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has a medium build, brown eyes and short brown wavy hair.

He was wearing dark jeans, a blue UFC hat, light blue jeans, a blue backpack and a grey jacket. At this time, investigators do not know if this is a UFV student, Bird said.

Dave Pinton, director of communications at UFV, said the university is continuing to work with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) in the investigation.

“Patrols and security measures in the area where the incidents occurred have been increased,” he said.

“UFV remains committed to providing a safe and secure learning, living, and working environment for students, visitors, faculty, and staff on our campuses.”

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents, or who knows the suspect’s identity, is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at solvecrime.ca.

