Firefighters on scene at 24 Avenue and 160 Street

Firefighters are on scene at 24 Avenue and 160 Street for a vehicle collision. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey Fire Service firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday morning.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., two vehicles collided in the 24 Avenue and 160 Street intersection.

Firefighters are currently on scene attending to those involved in the collision.

Traffic is disrupted.