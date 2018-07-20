UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

UPDATE: 12:16 a.m.

A local state of emergency has been declared in the District of Peachland and an evacuation alert issued for 596 properties south of Princeton Avenue east to Highway 97.

Wildfire Evacuation Alert Expanded and State of Local Emergency https://t.co/cGyKNrsS5q — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) July 20, 2018

Approximately 1,490 residents living within this large area of Peachland should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice for an extended period of time.

Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin declared a state of emergency about 11:30 p.m, due to strong winds that increased fire behaviour.

“This is not a time for Peachlanders to panic, but to pull together, as I’m proud to see so many of you have already done.

The fire chief feels comfortable that they will not need to evacuate the Antler’s Beach Mobile Home Park or Thorne Road, or any residents on alert in that area tonight, as the fire has calmed down,” she stated on Facebook.

The following addresses and streets are affected by the Evacuation Alert:

6107 – 6146 AITKENS RD

4720 – 4728 BLACKSMITH PL

6205 – 6230 BONNIE LANE

6272 – 6590 BULYEA AVE

6148 – 6178 DAVIES CRES

4948 – 5079 ELLIOTT AVE

6503 – 6551 FERGUSON PL

6093 – 6212 GUMMOW RD

6040 – 6054 HAWKES ST

6201 – 6265 HEIGHWAY LANE

5920 – 6663 HIGHWAY 97

5247 INGA ST

6400 -6493 KEYES AVE

6106 – 6266 LIPSETT AVE

6421 – 6465 MACK RD

5440 – 5463 MCDOUGALD RD

6229 – 6261 MILLER RD

5420 – 5443 PIERCE PL

5357 – 5495 PIERCE ST

5960 – 5976 PRINCESS ST

4525 – 5379 PRINCETON AVE (odd addresses on south side)

6472 – 6486 RENFREW CRT

6226 – 6650 RENFREW RD

RENFREW RD PARK CEMETERY

6482 – 6568 SHERBURN RD

6404 – 6439 STUART CRES

6471 – 6485 STUART CRES S

6267 SUNDSTROM CRT

6306 – 6376 TOPHAM PL

6363 – 6575 VERNON AVE

6203 – 6297 WHINTON CRES

6107 – 6192 WILSON RD

6325 – 6391 YORK LANE

——————-

ORIGINAL:

A state of emergency is being declared in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

Wildfire Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency https://t.co/BXiAtuax9t — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) July 20, 2018

Thursday evening’s gusty winds have increased the potential threat to structures from the blaze.

Three properties in the Regional District outside of Peachland that were earlier put on evacuation alert are now on evacuation order.

Properties affected by the evacuation order include:

303, 305 and 307 Log Chute Rd

Emergency Support Services has set up a reception centre at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Drive, in West Kelowna.

Residents that are out of their homes must report to the reception centre and register in order to receive any assistance and lodging.

Residents on the following properties remain on evacuation alert:

6801 – 6895 Highway 97 S

Properties within the District of Peachland include:

6649 Hardy St

6696 Highway 97

6705 Highway 97

Units 1 – 40 6711 Highway 97

6691 – 6789 Thorne Rd

For a detailed map showing affected properties click here.

