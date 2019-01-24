BMW SUV believed to be involved in early-morning hit-and-run (Vancouver Police handout)

Vancouver police call for driver to come forward after hit-and-run victim dies

53-year-old woman was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when a car blew the red light

Vancouver police are renewing their call for a driver who fatally struck a woman in a marked crosswalk to come forward.

A 53-year-old woman who was hit by a driver who fled the scene has died, Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday.

Police say the woman was crossing East 41 Avenue at Commercial Street in a marked crosswalk with her husband just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 when they saw a car speeding towards them.

The eastbound BMW X5 drove through the red light, hitting the woman, before driving off to Victoria Drive.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died the next day.

Investigators say the car was a 2000-2006 BMX X5 with “obvious front-end damage, including a missing grill.”

Anyone who has information about the collision is asked to call police at 604-717-3012 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High heat but no record: 2018 was 4th warmest year on Earth
Next story
Native American activist says he forgives boys in videos

Just Posted

Surrey Khalsa School honours 11-year-old speed skater

Grade 6 student Prabhnoor Grewal competed in the B.C. Long Track Championship Jan. 19 and 20

From Pogs to Magic, White Rock hobby store marks 25 years

Grey Haven Hobbies and Games has been a fixture in the city since 1994

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

Man suspected of groping women at three different stores in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for their help

North Delta boys and girls soccer clubs considering merger

Move to help boost player retention, bring in higher-quality coaching and share skill development costs

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

But Vancouver, Surrey mayors say it’s key to get the line built and grab senior funding

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Most Read

l -->