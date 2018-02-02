Vancouver police investigate first traffic fatality of 2018

A 55-year-old man was struck in a marked crosswalk by a pickup truck

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Vancouver.

A 55-year-old Vancouver man was in a marked crosswalk on Inverness Street at East King Edward just before 6 p.m., when he was struck by a pickup truck travelling east, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver remained on scene and has co-operated with police.

Investigators believe the rain and low light were contributing factors to the collision, and have ruled out speed and alcohol.

This is the city’s first traffic fatality of the year.

