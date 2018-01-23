Vehicle has flipped over at 64th Avenue and 138th Street in Surrey

Police have blocked all eastbound traffic on 64 Avenue at King George Boulevard

SURREY — A vehicle has reportedly flipped over at 64th Avenue and 138th Street with police blocking all eastbound traffic at King George Boulevard.

There are no injuries reported so far but crews are at the scene.

The Surrey Traffic Management Centre has sent out a tweet asking commuters to take alternate routes.

More to come…

UPDATE: EB traffic on 64 Ave is blocked between King George BLVD and 140 St. Please take alternate routes. #SurreyBC ^jashttps://t.co/O13cYUF2eg — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) January 23, 2018



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

