Some of the items that have mysteriously been sent to Camosun College Students Society in recent weeks. (Photo submitted)

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

A pair of Victoria student societies are on the receiving end of what would appear to be an expensive practical joke.

Student societies at the University of Victoria and Camosun College have been receiving mysterious parcels in recent weeks, containing everything from electronic items to sex toys.

“I wouldn’t say anything’s worth over $50 at this point, but it’s pretty substantial,” said Michael Glover, Camosun Student Society services co-ordinator. “We got a turntable that plugs into USB, but none of us have any records.”

He said they’ve probably received 30 or 40 items in all over the past three months or so, all coming in Amazon packaging.

“We’ve talked to Amazon to try and find out what’s going on and they’re as perplexed as we are,” said Glover.

Pierre-Paul Angelblazer, UVic Student Society’s interim director of outreach and university relations, said they have also been receiving numerous packages for the past few weeks.

“They’re generally fairly valuable things,” he said, adding the first packages were donated to the campus food bank.

“We’re continuing to get the packages but we’re just turning them away and having them shipped back to Amazon. We’re not opening the boxes anymore.”

Glover says Victoria schools aren’t alone in receiving the mysterious packages, as he’s heard of schools around B.C. and across the country who have been receiving them.

He said the student society hasn’t decided what to do with all of the merchandise that includes a dash cam, a pair of HDTV antennas, fishing tackle and sex toys.

“We’ve got about $1,000 worth of merchandise here. If they’re sending them to 100 student unions, that’s $100,000 [not including the shipping],” he said. “Amazon is winning, someone is winning, but what all this junk is for … I have no idea. We’ll go fishing later? Some lucky student will win a vibrator?”

Glover said the latest shipment arrived on Thursday, and the student society is just waiting for the issue to resolve itself.

“For us it’s kind of neat – it’s like ‘Oh, what did we get today?’ And if you need an HDTV antenna in black or white, we’re your guy.”

Previous story
WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Surrey prostitute attacker loses court appeal

He remains convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, robbery and extortion

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver rehabbed at Langley’s Critter Care

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley’ was struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

VIDEO: Two taken to hospital after fiery Surrey crash

Collission happened at 176th Street and Fraser Highway Thursday night

THE SCENE

Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula with Alex Browne

‘Phantasmagoria’ animates Surrey’s UrbanScreen after dark, until April

Digital art by Toronto’s Alex McLeod on view daily, starting 30 minutes after sunset

VIDEO: Air ambulance lands on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Highway reopened southbound shortly after 9:30 Friday

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

It happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on the Millennium Line

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read