VIDEO: Driver suffering suspected drug overdose involved in Lower Mainland crash

Charges are being recommended after a two-vehicle crash in Langley Tuesday

A driver apparently suffering a drug overdose was involved in a traffic accident in Langley Tuesday night.

Just before 6 p.m. in the evening, RCMP said one vehicle was heading east on 72 Avenue near 200 Street when it allegedly ran a red light and hit a second vehicle.

Firefighters reported the driver of the first vehicle was unresponsive and not breathing, but had a pulse.

Paramedics worked on the male on the road and administered overdose-reversing nalaxone, which brought him back to consciousness.

Police said it appears both drugs and alcohol were involved. Langley RCMP Traffic Services is investigating.

Charges are expected to be recommended against the driver, a 54-year-old man from Maple Ridge.

Traffic was snarled in all directions while emergency responders tended to those involved and cleaned up the mess.

– with files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown
Next story
White Rock parkade contract awarded

Just Posted

Violent crime in Surrey fell by eight per cent in 2017, police say

Stats suggest robberies were down 21 per cent, while sexual offences increased by 34 per cent

White Rock parkade contract awarded

Cost of four-level waterfront structure projected at $10.3 million

North Deltans ‘second-class citizens’ in new zoning bylaw, residents say

Delta’s zoning bylaw saw significant opposition from North Deltans at public hearing

Spate of stolen storm grates in Delta

Police are investigating and ask public to be careful, as missing grates can be dangerous

‘Urgent care’ mental health and addiction centre announced for Surrey

Planning underway for new Surrey centre, expected to open in 2019

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

BCHL Today: Lewis speaks and Cooper commits to Colonials

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown

Lawyer says penalties too harsh for texting at stoplights

Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

Sailing was scheduled to be sentenced March 7, prosecutors planned to ask for five to seven years

UPDATE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack

One man reportedly dead after early morning shots on Broadway

Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards

Canadian Business Corporations Act affects nearly 270,000 companies but changes wouldn’t affect all

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has announced it will move two idle drilling rigs from Canada

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Leading polar bear experts say Canada needs to do much better than the rating suggests

B.C. MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes to meet double title-holder

The five-foot-seven Fernandes started his pro career in his native Brazil, in Manaus, in 2004

Most Read