VIDEO: Man captivated by curious humpback whales off B.C. island

Pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay

Beneath the glassy surface of the ocean live many creatures, and it was a rare sight for these boaters when two humpback whales got very close to a sail boat near Quadra Island.

All caught on video by Paul Cummings, the humpback whales are fascinating, but it’s his narration that shows just how exciting an encounter with a large mammal can be.

“Surprised by humpback whales on our sailing trip this week. Sorry for swearing in Deutsch!,” Cummings wrote on Facebook on July 5.

The pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay.

One swims under the boat, before the other slightly breaches above the surface.

