VIDEO: Surrey’s newly elected council is sworn in

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum at the swearing in ceremony at Surrey City Hall on Nov. 5. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and the new members of Surrey City Council officially took the Oath of Office at an inauguration ceremony Monday night at city hall.

It was standing room only in council chambers, ahead of the 7 p.m. start.

Judge Gurmail Gill presided as the new council was sworn in.

Mayor Doug McCallum was sworn in, as were councillors Doug Elford, Laurie Guerra, Jack Hundial, former Surrey Liberal MLA Brenda Locke, Steven Pettigrew, Allison Patton and Mandeep Nagra — all of Safe Surrey Coalition — and Linda Annis of Surrey First.

Immediately after being sworn into office, the new Surrey City Council convened a regular council meeting where a motion was introduced and passed to cancel the Surrey Newton Guildford LRT project and to begin work on extending the existing SkyTrain network in Surrey from King George Station to Langley City.

Council also approved a motion to start work on creating a Surrey Police Department and serve notice to the federal and provincial governments that the City of Surrey will be terminating its contract with the RCMP municipal police service.

“What City Council has done is immediately deliver on the wishes of the people of Surrey,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “It was very clear to me that with all the people I spoke to and heard from that SkyTrain and Surrey establishing its own municipal police force are what is best for our city. As the elected representatives of the citizens of Surrey, we are delivering not just what we promised to do, but we are acting on what the people have said would be best for their city.”

Surrey RCMP’s top cop, Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, was in attendance, along with Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis.

McDonald told reporters he was “disappointed” that the new council chose to nix his force, but said Surrey RCMP will continue to work hard to keep the city safe.

Asked if it was awkward being at the meeting tonight, McDonald said he had “broad shoulders.”

In the Oct. 20 election, McCallum won 45,484 votes to Tom Gill (Surrey First mayoral candidate’s) 28,473 and Integrity Now’s Bruce Hayne’s 27,951.

McCallum, 73, was Surrey’s mayor from 1996 to 2005, under the now-defunct Surrey Electors Team.

Having lost the mayor’s seat to Dianne Watts in 2005, and his attempt to reclaim the big chair in 2014, McCallum is once again on Surrey’s civic throne for a fourth term, albeit after a 13-year hiatus from city politics.

